NIA Arrests 3, Including Prison Psychiatrist and Policeman, in LeT Radicalisation Case

Inder Vashisth

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested three individuals, including a government psychiatrist and a police officer, in connection with the 2023 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) prison radicalisation case. The arrests followed extensive raids across Bengaluru and Kolar districts in Karnataka on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Dr. Nagaraj, a psychiatrist at Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru; Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Chan Pasha of the City Armed Reserve; and Anees Fathima, mother of Junaid Ahmed, an absconding accused in the same case.

Search operations were conducted at five locations, leading to the seizure of digital devices, cash, gold, and incriminating documents from the residences of the arrested individuals and other suspects.

The case, registered as RC-28/2023/NIA/DLI, pertains to a major terror conspiracy involving the recovery of arms, ammunition, explosives, and digital communication tools, including walkie-talkies, from a group of habitual offenders plotting attacks in Bengaluru to advance the objectives of the banned terror group LeT.

According to NIA findings, Dr. Nagaraj allegedly smuggled mobile phones into the prison for use by inmates, including Tadiyandaveed Naseer (T Naseer), a convicted terrorist serving a life sentence. He was reportedly assisted by an associate named Pavithra.

The agency also searched the home of Anees Fathima, who is accused of facilitating communication between Naseer and her son Junaid Ahmed, with instructions to raise funds and deliver them to Naseer inside the prison.

In a separate angle to the conspiracy, ASI Chan Pasha was found to have leaked information in 2022 about Naseer’s court escort movements in exchange for bribes.

So far, the NIA has chargesheeted nine individuals, including Junaid Ahmed, under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act, and Explosive Substances Act. Efforts are ongoing to trace and apprehend the absconding accused.