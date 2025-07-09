CBI busts Cyber fraud syndicate targeting UK & Australian citizens

Inder Vashisth

CBI has busted a cyber fraud syndicate targeting UK and Australian citizens by arresting key operatives in Noida. The agency carried out searches at three locations in Noida, including a fully functional fraudulent call centre operating from the Noida Special Economic Zone.

During the searches, it has seized extensive evidence including advanced calling infrastructure, malicious scripts used to deceive victims and documents revealing the scale of the fraud and extortion. The syndicate’s call centre, operating under the name FirstIdea, was found to be technologically sophisticated, enabling cross-border anonymity and large-scale victim targeting.

After registering the case, the CBI collaborated closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, National Crime Agency UK, and Microsoft Corporation to trace the syndicate’s operations and locations.

The CBI has said, it remains committed to combating the growing menace of cybercrime and reiterates its resolve to work with domestic and international partners to dismantle such syndicates and bring perpetrators to justice