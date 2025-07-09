Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

CBI busts Cyber fraud syndicate targeting UK & Australian citizens

Jul 9, 2025

Inder Vashisth
CBI has busted a cyber fraud syndicate targeting UK and Australian citizens by arresting key operatives in Noida.  The agency carried out searches at three locations in Noida, including a fully functional fraudulent call centre operating from the Noida Special Economic Zone.

During the searches, it has seized extensive evidence including advanced calling infrastructure, malicious scripts used to deceive victims and documents revealing the scale of the fraud and extortion. The syndicate’s call centre, operating under the name FirstIdea, was found to be technologically sophisticated, enabling cross-border anonymity and large-scale victim targeting. 

After registering the case, the CBI collaborated closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, National Crime Agency UK, and Microsoft Corporation to trace the syndicate’s operations and locations.

The CBI has said, it remains committed to combating the growing menace of cybercrime and reiterates its resolve to work with domestic and international partners to dismantle such syndicates and bring perpetrators to justice

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

NIA Arrests 3, Including Prison Psychiatrist and Policeman, in LeT Radicalisation Case

Jul 9, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Death toll in Texas floods rises to over 100; rescue operations on

Jul 8, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

NCSC submits its report to President Murmu, recommends several steps for SC welfare

Jul 8, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal: 7 killed and dozens missing after floods on Nepal-China border

9 July 2025 12:30 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi cabinet approves NEP 2020; unveils digital classroom expansion plan

9 July 2025 12:25 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

CBI busts Cyber fraud syndicate targeting UK & Australian citizens

9 July 2025 12:24 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Railway Minister announces 4 new Amrit Bharat trains for Bihar

9 July 2025 12:23 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!