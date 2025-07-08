Death toll in Texas floods rises to over 100; rescue operations on

AMN / WEB DESK

In the United States, the death toll from a devastating flood in Central Texas rose past 100, as the chance of finding more survivors faded on the fourth day of searching. The majority of those killed were in Kerr County, where 28 children have died at the Camp Mystic Camp a Christian all-girls’ summer camp.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said lives might have been saved if flood warning sirens had been installed along the Guadalupe River, calling for such systems to be in place by next summer. His comments come as local officials face questions about whether officials could have done more to avert the tragedy.

Meanwhile, the White House rejected suggestions that budget cuts at the National Weather Service (NWS) could have inhibited the disaster response.