NCSC submits its report to President Murmu, recommends several steps for SC welfare

Jul 8, 2025

The Commission has made several recommendations to strengthen institutional accountability, ensure justice and advance the overall empowerment of Scheduled Castes.

NCSC submits 2023-24 report to President Murmu, recommends steps for SC welfare

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Tuesday submitted its Annual Report for 2023–24 to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

The delegation was led by NCSC Chairman Kishor Makwana, along with Members Love Kush Kumar and Vaddepalli Ramchander, and Secretary Gudey Srinivas, IAS.

As mandated under Article 338 of the Constitution, the Commission presents an annual report to the President on the status of Constitutional safeguards for Scheduled Castes. The report includes recommendations for measures that the union and state governments should take to protect, uplift and promote the welfare and socio-economic development of the SC communities.

The report provides a detailed review of the implementation of Constitutional provisions, focusing on issues such as atrocities and crimes against Scheduled Castes. It also covers findings from reviews, field visits and consultations with central and state governments on various welfare schemes and development programmes.

The Commission has made several recommendations to strengthen institutional accountability, ensure justice and advance the overall empowerment of Scheduled Castes.

