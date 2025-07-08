Govt taking initiatives to make NHs more eco-friendly, says Gadkari

A R DAS

The Government of India is intensifying efforts to curb carbon emissions and promote sustainability along the country’s expanding National Highway network. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that more than 4.78 crore trees have already been planted and 70,000 trees transplanted alongside highways nationwide.

Speaking during the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0’ plantation drive held along the Faridabad-Noida International Airport Corridor, Mr. Gadkari revealed that the tree plantation target for the year 2024–25 was 60 lakh. However, the Ministry has exceeded expectations by planting 67 lakh saplings — achieving 112% of the target.

The Minister emphasized that the Transport Department bears a critical responsibility in environmental protection, noting that nearly 40% of India’s air pollution stems from the transport sector. He reiterated the government’s commitment to making infrastructure development more eco-friendly.

In a forward-looking move, Mr. Gadkari also advocated for the increased use of bamboo in manufacturing, calling it a versatile and sustainable material that can support rural economies and reduce environmental impact.

He further highlighted that India has now overtaken Japan to become the third-largest automobile market in the world, reflecting the sector’s rapid growth and global competitiveness.