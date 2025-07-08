Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Govt denies any fresh orders to block international news channels

Jul 8, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK / NEW DELHI

The Government today said that it has not issued any fresh blocking order and has no intention to block any prominent international News Channels, including Reuters and ReutersWorld. Ministry of Electronics and IT said, the moment Reuters and ReutersWorld were blocked on the X platform in India, the government immediately wrote to ‘X’ to unblock them.

It said, the Government continuously engaged and vigorously pursued ‘X’ from the late night of 5th July 2025. The Ministry said, ‘X’ has unnecessarily exploited technicalities involved around the process and didn’t unblock the URLs. However, after a lot of follow-up on an hourly basis, X has finally unblocked Reuters and other URLs after 9 pm on 6th July 2025. It said, ‘X’ took more than 21 hours to unblock Reuters.

Meanwhile Micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday said that on July 3, 2025, the Indian government ordered it to block 2,355 accounts in India, including international news outlets like @Reuters and @ReutersWorld, under, Section 69A of the IT Act.

“The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MietY) demanded immediate action — within one hour — without providing justification, and required the accounts to remain blocked until further notice,” it said in a statement.

