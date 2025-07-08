Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Vietnam, China agree to boost trade ties during BRICS Summit

Jul 8, 2025
Vietnam, China agree to boost trade ties during BRICS Summit

Vietnam and China have agreed to boost trade and investment ties between the two countries during a meeting of the Prime Ministers of both countries on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Brazil. The move came days after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a new trade deal with Vietnam that would slap a 20% tariff on all Vietnamese exports to the United States but also put a 40% levy on trans shipments through Vietnam from third countries.

In a statement, the Vietnamese government said that Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Rio de Janeiro and decided to enhance their trade relations along with other strategic cooperation.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal: 7 killed and dozens missing after floods on Nepal-China border

Jul 9, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India abstains from UNGA resolution on Afghanistan

Jul 9, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: 5 killed, several injured in devastating fire in Peshawar

Jul 8, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal: 7 killed and dozens missing after floods on Nepal-China border

9 July 2025 12:30 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi cabinet approves NEP 2020; unveils digital classroom expansion plan

9 July 2025 12:25 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

CBI busts Cyber fraud syndicate targeting UK & Australian citizens

9 July 2025 12:24 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Railway Minister announces 4 new Amrit Bharat trains for Bihar

9 July 2025 12:23 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!