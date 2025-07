In Pakistan, at least five people died and several others, including two firefighters, were injured in a devastating fire in Peshawar city. The police said that the fire tore through a house in a densely populated area of Kochi Bazaar of Peshawar city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province last night. The emergency services reported that they recovered six people from the house, five of whom had succumbed to their injuries.

