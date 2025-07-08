Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India, Brazil Delegation level Talks focus on broadening Strategic Partnership

Jul 8, 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding delegationlevel talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brasília this evening. The talks will focus on broadening the Strategic Partnership between the two countries in areas of mutual interest, including trade, defence, energy, space, technology, agriculture, health and people to people linkages.

Several agreements are also expected to be signed after the talks between the two nations. Mr Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Alvorada Palace where Brazilian President along with his wife, welcomed him. After the talks, Mr Lula da Silva will host lunch in the honour of the Prime Minister.

        The Prime Minister arrived in the Brazilian capital last night  after wrapping up a very productive visit to Rio de Janeiro for the 17th BRICS Summit. On his arrival in Brasília,  Mr. Modi was welcomed with a traditional Brazilian Samba Reggae performance by the Batala Mundo band at the airport. In a social media post, the Prime Minister said the band’s music was a global effort to promote Afro-Brazilian percussion. He also received a warm welcome from members of the Indian diaspora, who gathered at the airport to greet him. 

        India’s Ambassador to Brazil, Dinesh Bhatia said India and Brazil are expected to sign four agreements after the talks.                          

        After concluding his Brazil visit, the Prime Minister will reach Namibia tomorrow for the final leg of his five-nation tour.

