NDA Announces Seat-Sharing for Jharkhand Assembly Elections

NDA today announced seat-sharing formula among the allies for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections. Announcing this in Ranchi, Jharkhand Election Co-incharge Himanta Biswa Sarma said the BJP will fight for 68 seats, while 10 seats have been allocated to the All Jharkhand Students Union, AJSU, Party. Two seats, Jamshedpur West and Tamar, have been given to the Janata Dal (United), and one seat in Chatra has been allocated to the Chirag Paswan-led LJP.

On the other hand, the I.N.D.I.A. block is engaged in hectic parleys with their allies to decide on the seat-sharing formula. This time, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha will contest the elections along with the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and CPI (ML). Senior RJD leader Tejaswi Prasad Yadav reached Ranchi today to discuss seat sharing with the Executive President of JMM, Hemant Soren. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is coming to Ranchi tomorrow to discuss seat sharing.

With the issuance of the notification, the filing of nomination papers for the first phase of the Assembly elections began today, with three nomination papers submitted. Forty-three constituencies will go to the polls in this phase on the 13th of November, while the second phase of polling will take place on the 20th of November in thirty-eight constituencies. The counting of votes will be conducted on the 23rd of November.

By-polls for 47 assembly constituencies in different states and for the Wayanad parliamentary seat in Kerala will also be held on the 13th of next month. The by-polls for one assembly seat in Uttarakhand and Nanded Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra will be conducted on 20th November.