Delhi-NCR’s Air Quality Deteriorates to ‘Poor’ as Smog engulfs City

AMN/ WEB DESK

Delhi-NCR has been engulfed in a layer of smog ahead of the winter season. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality of the city deteriorated to the poor category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 283 this evening.

In view of the poor air quality, Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai held an emergency meeting with all concerned officials today. He said there are 13 hotspots in the national capital where the Air Quality Index has crossed three hundred.

Recently, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Dr. P.K. Mishra, stressed the adoption of a mission-mode approach to greening central verges of roads and paving pathways, as well as open areas along roadsides, to abate dust generation in the National Capital.