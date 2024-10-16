Delhi records poor Air Quality; Govt imposes GRAP Stage 1 in NCR

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage-I of Graded Response Action Plan GRAP across the entire National Capital Region after the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 234 which is in the ‘Poor’ Category.

In view of this, a 27-point action plan as per Stage-I of GRAP is being implemented from 8 AM today in the entire NCR. The decision to this effect was taken by the CAQM Sub-Committee which met yesterday to take stock of the current air quality of Delhi-NCR.

The action plan contains steps to be implemented by various agencies including Pollution Control Boards of NCR States and Delhi Pollution and Control Committee. The steps include ensuring proper implementation of directions on dust mitigation measures in Construction and Demolition (C&D) activities and regular lifting of Municipal Solid Waste.

The Commission has asked the agencies to intensify use of anti-smog guns, water sprinkling and dust suppression measures in road construction repair projects and maintenance activities. They will also ensure that diesel generator sets are not used as regular source of power supply. There will also be extant ban on coal and firewood as fuel in Tandoors in Hotels, Restaurants and open eateries and they will use only electricity, gas-based and clean fuel – based appliances.

Concerned agencies have also been asked to ensure that there are no burning incidents in landfill sites or dumpsites. CAQM has also urged the citizens to follow the Citizen Charter of Stage-I of GRAP which includes planting more trees, keeping pollution under control certificate of vehicles up to date and celebrating festivals in an eco-friendly manner. The CAQM said that it is closely watching the situation and will review the air quality scenario on a regular basis in the coming days.