In hockey, the Indian junior men’s team defeated Great Britain 6-4 in the group-stage match of the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia today. Dilraj Singh and Sharda Nand Tiwari scored two goals each for the team, while other goals came through the sticks of Mohd Konain Dad and Manmeet Singh.

For Great Britain, Rory Penrose and Michael Royden scored two goals each. This was India’s second consecutive win in the tournament after defeating Japan in the opening match yesterday.