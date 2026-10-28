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BUSINESS AWAAZ

Rahul Gandhi Takes on Modi Govt Over Tata Sons Saga

28 October 2026 1:34 PM

Last Updated on October 28, 2026 1:34 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Our Correspondent / New Delhi

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has mounted a direct political challenge to the Modi government over the unfolding Tata Sons controversy.

Before Gandhi’s intervention, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar had also publicly commented on the dispute, calling for the protection of Tata Trusts’ governance rights and highlighting concerns surrounding the developments.

In a sharp post on X, Gandhi accused the government of allowing the Tata Group to be “criminally destroyed” and questioned the silence of India’s leading business leaders.
He asserted that Indian business was not the “plaything” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, adding that he would ensure justice.

The intervention brings a high-profile corporate dispute into the political arena, raising questions about corporate governance, the relationship between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts, and the government’s role.

Gandhi’s remarks have intensified the political spotlight on the controversy, while Pawar’s earlier comments underline the wider concern over the governance of one of India’s most influential business groups.

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