Cabinet Clears Major Push for Manufacturing, Rural Governance; DA Hiked by 3%

Last Updated on October 28, 2026 6:37 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

ANDALIB AKHTER

New Delhi: In a significant move to reinforce India’s industrial backbone and strengthen grassroots administration, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved three landmark initiatives aimed at container manufacturing, sports goods production, and rural local governance. Alongside these sectoral pushes, the Cabinet also cleared a 3% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for over 1.16 crore central government employees and pensioners, effective retrospectively from July 1, 2026.

Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet approved a ₹10,000-crore Container Manufacturing Promotion Scheme to scale up domestic shipping container production, enhance global supply chain resilience, and curb import dependence. Concurrently, targeted measures were cleared to boost domestic sports goods manufacturing, driving local production, high-value exports, and job creation. To empower local self-governance, the government also rolled out a framework to strengthen rural local bodies through modernized digital infrastructure, administrative capacity building, and improved service delivery.

Briefing media after the Union Cabinet meeting Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the scheme is intended to support new manufacturing facilities as well as expansion of existing container manufacturing units. He said, it has four components including Interest Subvention Assistance, Testing and Certification assistance, Land Leasing support and Operational Expenditure Assistance. Mr Vaishnaw added that the scheme will create an internationally competitive manufacturing base, with potential to position India as a global export hub for quality shipping containers.

The Container Manufacturing Promotion Scheme will strengthen resilience of India’s maritime and logistics supply chains. It will generate an estimated 3,000 direct jobs and over 50,000 indirect jobs, while supporting ancillary industries such as corner castings, specialised steel, wooden frames and paints.

The Union Cabinet has also approved the Khelo India Sports Goods Manufacturing Scheme to position India as a global hub for high-quality sports goods. Giving details about the scheme , Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that that the scheme has an approved outlay of over one thousand 856 crore rupees over eight years period from 2026-27 to 2033-34. He said, the scheme will support the development of a globally competitive sports goods industry and strengthen India’s position in global supply chains.

Mr Vaishnaw said that the Scheme envisages the development of dedicated Sports Goods Manufacturing Zones (SGMZs) to promote cluster-based manufacturing and create integrated industrial ecosystems. Mr Vaishnaw added that incentives and interventions are the two parts of the scheme where incentive supports manufacturing while intervetion builds the wider ecosystem.

The Union Minister also said that a key focus of the Scheme is to attract new investments and strengthen domestic manufacturing capacity in the sports goods sector. The Anchor Investment Support component will encourage leading domestic and global manufacturers, brands and retail chains to establish manufacturing facilities within designated Sports Goods Manufacturing Zones and foster the development of robust supplier and ancillary ecosystems. Complementing this, the Turnover Linked Support component will incentivise higher production, capacity expansion and sustained manufacturing growth.

Mr Vaishnaw also informed that the Union Cabinet has approved the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Gram Swaraj Yojana (PMVGSY) scheme as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme. It aims to transform Panchayats into empowered, self-reliant, accountable and high-performing institutions of local self-government, in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Mr Vaishnaw said that the scheme has a total financial outlay of 7,395 crore rupees and the duration of the scheme is for five years from 2026-27 to 2030-31. He said, the scheme applies to all States and Union Territories, including rural local governance institutions in non-Part IX areas where Panchayats do not exist. It will cover more than 2.78 lakh Rural Local Bodies and Traditional Bodies across the country. Mr Vaishnaw said, around 32 lakh elected representatives, along with Panchayat functionaries and other stakeholders, across over 2.55 lakh Panchayats and Traditional Local Bodies will be direct beneficiaries of the scheme.

Mr Vaishnaw informed that Union Cabinet also approved three percent increase in Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief to Pensioners with effect from 1st of July,2026. Mr Vaishnaw added that this will benefit over 48 lakh Central Government employees and 68 lakh pensioners.

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of increase in both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be over 10,000 crore rupees per annum.