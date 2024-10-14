Free Unani Medical Camp organised at Press Club of India

People trust Unani medicine because it is scientific and effective: Dr. Syed Ahmed Khan

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

All India Unani Tibbi Congress organised the 96th Free Unani Medical Camp on Sunday at Press Club of India, New Delhi under Unani Upchar Janta Ke Dwar Mission 2025. Several media persons and their families get benefitted from this free medical camp. In today’s camp, there were more patients of cold, cough, body ache, diabetes, chronic knee pain and some ‘weakness problems’ took consultations from renowned Hakeems. They also got free medicines.

The camp was inaugurated by Dr. Syed Farooq. Speaking on the occasion, he praised the role of Tibbia Colleges in promoting Unani medicine. Apart from this, the institutes manufacturing Unani medicines also play an important role because it is their responsibility to provide quality medicines to the people.

General Secretary of All India Unani Tibbi Congress Dr. Syed Ahmed Khan said that by free Unani medical camps, efforts are being made to spread Unani to every household and every section of society.

By organizing the 96th free Unani medical camp in Press Club of India, the country’s well-known journalists and people working in various fields were introduced to Unani medicine. In the camp, patients have been given Unani medicines according to their illness, which will certainly benefit them. Dr. Syed Ahmed Khan said that people also trust Unani medicine because it is a completely scientific and pure medical system.

President of Tibbi Congress Delhi State Dr. Shakeel Ahmed said that in today’s camp, there were more patients of cold, cough, body ache, diabetes, chronic knee pain etc were treated. Due to weather changes, our immunity system is affected, for curing which Unani medicine is very effective. He said that Tibbi Congress is a complete movement promoting Unani, in which every member of Tibbi Congress is giving his services and Unani medicine is being made available to the people by organizing camps, due to which people are getting healthy.

The Hakeems who checked the patients and gave their services in the camp include Dr. Ehsan Ahmed Siddiqui, Dr. Mirza Asif Baig, Dr. Muhammad Arshad Gayas, Dr. Adussalam, Hakeem Aftab Alam, Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, Dr. Kamruddin, Dr. Zakiuddin, Dr. Arif Saifi, Dr. Gayasuddin Siddiqui, Advocate Shahjabi Qazi, Hakeem Murtaza Dehlvi, Ausaf Muhammad Khan.