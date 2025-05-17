Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

SPORTS

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa wins Superbet Chess Classic in Romania

May 17, 2025

In Chess, Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa won the Superbet Chess Classic in Bucharest, Romania. He triumphed after a tense tiebreak against Alireza Firouzja and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave. All three players were tied at 5.5 points in nine rounds, which led to a three-way playoff.

The first two tiebreak games ended in draws. The first one was between Praggnanandhaa and Firouzja, which was followed by the game between Vachier-Lagrave and Firouzja. Praggnanandhaa won the third game against Vachier-Lagrave.

World Champion D Gukesh finished ninth in the tournament. He scored 4 points and drew his final game with Fabiano Caruana. The next leg of Grand Chess Tour, SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz event will be played in Croatia, starting July 1.

