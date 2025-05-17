Football: India Storms into SAFF U-19 Championship Final with 3-0 Win Over Maldives

In Football, India stormed into the final of SAFF Under-19 Championship 2025 with a commanding 3-nil victory against Maldives at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh yesterday.

Goals from Danny Meitei Laishram, Omang Dodum, and Prashan Jajo ensured a smooth passage to the title clash. Despite a few late attempts by the Maldives, India’s backline remained resolute to stop the visitors from netting the ball.

Earlier on Thursday, Bangladesh also secured their spot in the final with a hard-fought 2-1 win against Nepal in the semi-final. Hosts India will now face Bangladesh in the final match at the the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia tomorrow. The match will start at 7 PM.