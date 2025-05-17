Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

SPORTS

BCCI announces India A squad for upcoming tour of England

May 17, 2025

AMN

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India A squad for the upcoming tour of England, starting 30th of this month. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Abhimanyu Easwaran as Captain and Dhruv Jurel as Vice Captain. Karun Nair has also got a place in the squad. Moreover, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan will join the squad ahead of the second match.

The India A squad will play two first-class matches against the England Lions at Canterbury and Northampton. The tour will conclude with an intra-squad match against Senior Men’s Team of India at Beckenham.

Other names included in the India A squad are Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Tushar Deshpande and Harsh Dubey.

