Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

Neeraj Chopra Breaks 90m Mark, Finishes Second at Doha Diamond League Javelin Throw Event

May 17, 2025

Neeraj Chopra Breaks 90m Mark, Finishes Second at Doha Diamond League Men’s Javelin Throw Event

Star Indian Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra finished second at the 2025 Doha Diamond League Men’s Javelin Throw event yesterday. Despite a record-breaking 90.23 meter throw, Neeraj had to settle behind Germany’s Julian Weber, who startled everyone with a final throw of 91.06 meters.

Earlier, the Olympic medalist smashed the 90-metre barrier for the first time in his career with a colossal throw of 90.23 meters in the third round. However, Germany’s Julian Weber, who came up with a winning throw of 91.06 meters in his final attempt, surpassed Chopra.

Moreover, India’s Parul Chaudhary finished 6th in women’s 3000m steeplechase event. She smashed her own national record with a time of 9:13.39.

PM Modi congratulates Olympian Neeraj Chopra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Olympian Neeraj Chopra for surpassing the 90-meter mark at the Doha Diamond League 2025. In a social media post, PM Modi described this accomplishment as remarkable and stated that the athlete’s personal best is a result of his unwavering dedication, discipline, and passion. He further expressed that India feels immense pride and joy in his achievement.

Related Post

SPORTS

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa wins Superbet Chess Classic in Romania

May 17, 2025
SPORTS

Football: India Storms into SAFF U-19 Championship Final with 3-0 Win Over Maldives

May 17, 2025
SPORTS

BCCI announces India A squad for upcoming tour of England

May 17, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

IIFT establishes its first overseas campus in Dubai

17 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

غذائی عدم تحفظ سے متاثرہ لوگوں کی تعداد میں دو گنا اضافہ ہو گیا ہے، رپورٹ

17 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

World Hypertension Day: अपने रक्तचाप BP को सामान्य कैसे रखें

17 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH

World Hypertension Day: How to keep your BP normal

17 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!