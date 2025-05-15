Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

Khelo India Youth Games 2025 to conclude with colourful ceremony in Patna

May 16, 2025
Khelo India Youth Games 2025 to conclude with colourful ceremony in Patna

The Khelo India Youth Games will conclude this evening. Curtains of Youth Games will be down with a colourful and entertaining closing ceremony held at the Pataliputra Sports Complex in Kankarbagh, Patna, Bihar, at 6:30 PM. The Youth Games commenced on the 4th of this month.

On the last day, decisive events for medals in Basketball, Wrestling and Fencing are being played at Patna and Rajgir.
In boys’ basketball, Tamil Nadu thrashed Delhi this morning, clinching the Bronze medal, whereas the Punjab girls’ team defeated Maharashtra, adding bronze to their medal tally.

Maharashtra is all set to become the overall champion of the Khelo India Youth Games 2025. It has garnered 149 medals, including 56 gold and 45 silver. Haryana, with a great bounce back with 107 medals secured second position, winning 35 gold and 26 silver.

Rajasthan is in third place with 55 medals, including 22 Gold.
The closing ceremony will be attended by Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, and several other dignitaries.

In the final match of girls’ Basketball, Karnataka defeated Haryana, clinching another gold medal in the event.

Related Post

SPORTS

Khelo India Youth Games 2025 Ends; Maharashtra Tops with 158 Medals

May 16, 2025
SPORTS

Archery World Cup 2025: Jyothi Surekha Vennam eyes encore; Deepika Kumari in fray

May 6, 2025
SPORTS

Khelo India Youth Games: Karnataka leads medal tally with 9 medals

May 6, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

पाकिस्तान से केवल आतंकवाद पर ही होगी बातचीत : विदेश मंत्री एस. जयशंकर

16 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

‘Don’t build in India’: US President Trump tells Apple CEO Tim Cook

16 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Khelo India Youth Games 2025 to conclude with colourful ceremony in Patna

16 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Khelo India Youth Games 2025 Ends; Maharashtra Tops with 158 Medals

16 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!