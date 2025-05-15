Khelo India Youth Games 2025 to conclude with colourful ceremony in Patna

The Khelo India Youth Games will conclude this evening. Curtains of Youth Games will be down with a colourful and entertaining closing ceremony held at the Pataliputra Sports Complex in Kankarbagh, Patna, Bihar, at 6:30 PM. The Youth Games commenced on the 4th of this month.

On the last day, decisive events for medals in Basketball, Wrestling and Fencing are being played at Patna and Rajgir.

In boys’ basketball, Tamil Nadu thrashed Delhi this morning, clinching the Bronze medal, whereas the Punjab girls’ team defeated Maharashtra, adding bronze to their medal tally.

Maharashtra is all set to become the overall champion of the Khelo India Youth Games 2025. It has garnered 149 medals, including 56 gold and 45 silver. Haryana, with a great bounce back with 107 medals secured second position, winning 35 gold and 26 silver.

Rajasthan is in third place with 55 medals, including 22 Gold.

The closing ceremony will be attended by Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, and several other dignitaries.

In the final match of girls’ Basketball, Karnataka defeated Haryana, clinching another gold medal in the event.