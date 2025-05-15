Khelo India Youth Games 2025 Ends; Maharashtra Tops with 158 Medals

The Khelo India Youth Games 2025 will conclude this evening. Curtains of Youth Games will come down with a colourful and entertaining closing ceremony to be held at the Pataliputra Sports Complex in Patna, Bihar, at 6:30 PM. The Youth Games commenced on the 4th of this month.

Maharashtra emerged as the overall champion at the games, garnering 158 medals, including 58 gold and 47 silver. Haryana, with 117 medals, secured the second position, winning 39 gold and 27 silver. Rajasthan took third place with 60 medals, 24 gold and 12 silver. The final day witnessed mixed results in basketball, fencing, and weightlifting.

In today’s boys’ basketball final, Uttar Pradesh defeated Rajasthan to win the gold medal. In the girls’ category, Karnataka defeated Haryana to clinch the gold.

The seventh Khelo India Youth Games also witnessed outstanding performances from Haryana in fencing.

Haryana won gold medals in all three finals held today. Throughout the event, Haryana dominated in fencing, winning 7 gold, two silver, and three bronze medals, proving their superiority in this sport.

The seventh Khelo India Youth Games this time witnessed several records being made. Many records were broken, and new records were established in weightlifting. In the 400-metre race, Kadir Khan of Uttar Pradesh, and in the 100-metre sprint, Aditya Pisale of Maharashtra, set new records to become the fastest runners of the Khelo India Games.

At the Khelo India Youth Games, Maharashtra has once again secured the top position, finishing with an impressive haul of 158 medals.

Talking to Akashvani News, Maharashtra’s Chef de Mission for the games, Mahadev Kashgavade, attributed the state’s continued success to strong government support and a proactive approach to promoting sports.

Meanwhile, host state Bihar emerged as one of the biggest gainers, significantly improving its performance by increasing its medal tally from single digits in previous editions to 36 this year.

Director General of Bihar State Sports Authority Ravindran Shankaran said the state has made notable progress, particularly in athletics.