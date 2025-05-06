Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Archery World Cup 2025: Jyothi Surekha Vennam eyes encore; Deepika Kumari in fray

May 6, 2025
Top-ranked Indian women archers, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Deepika Kumari, will lead the country’s challenge at the Archery World Cup 2025 Stage 2 in Shanghai, China, starting today.

A 16-member Indian squad, comprising eight men and eight women, will compete in compound and recurve events from today until the 11th of this month.

World No. 4 and reigning Asian Games champion Jyothi Surekha, competing in the compound event, returns to the venue where she clinched individual gold last year.

The squad also includes Ojas Deotale and Aditi Swami, the reigning men’s and women’s compound world champions.

Four-time Olympian Deepika Kumari will lead the recurve team. Deepika will be joined by Olympians Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai, and Atanu Das.

