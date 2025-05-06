Khelo India Youth Games: Karnataka leads medal tally with 9 medals

In the Khelo India Youth Games in Bihar, Karnataka has maintained supremacy and currently holds first place in the medal tally with nine medals. It includes four gold and five silver.

Delhi holds the second position with six medals, including two gold, and Rajasthan is in third place with three medals, including two gold.

Today is the third day of the Khelo India Youth Games. Competitions in hockey, table tennis, cycling, and rugby will also commence today.

Among today’s major sporting events, medals will be decided in various categories of Sepak Takraw, Judo, swimming, and shooting.