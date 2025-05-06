Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

Khelo India Youth Games: Karnataka leads medal tally with 9 medals

May 6, 2025
Khelo India Youth Games: Karnataka leads medal tally with 9 medals

In the Khelo India Youth Games in Bihar, Karnataka has maintained supremacy and currently holds first place in the medal tally with nine medals. It includes four gold and five silver.

Delhi holds the second position with six medals, including two gold, and Rajasthan is in third place with three medals, including two gold.

Today is the third day of the Khelo India Youth Games. Competitions in hockey, table tennis, cycling, and rugby will also commence today.

Among today’s major sporting events, medals will be decided in various categories of Sepak Takraw, Judo, swimming, and shooting.

Related Post

SPORTS

Archery World Cup 2025: Jyothi Surekha Vennam eyes encore; Deepika Kumari in fray

May 6, 2025
SPORTS

PM Modi Inaugurates Bihar Khelo India Youth Games 2025

May 4, 2025
SPORTS

Subhasish Bose named Men’s Player of the Year at All India Football Federation Awards 2025

May 4, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

EU backs Bangladesh’s reform agenda, leaves election timing to Dhaka

6 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India, Italy explore ways to strengthen economic ties at ADB meet

6 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Archery World Cup 2025: Jyothi Surekha Vennam eyes encore; Deepika Kumari in fray

6 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Khelo India Youth Games: Karnataka leads medal tally with 9 medals

6 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!