Delhi CM inaugurates Delhi Games 2025 at Talkatora Stadium

ANDALIB AKHTER

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today inaugurated the Delhi Games 2025 at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the Delhi Games will play an important role in identifying and nurturing athletes for future national, Commonwealth, and Olympic-level competitions.

Mrs. Gupta also highlighted that the Delhi government has doubled the sports budget and increased the prize money fund fourfold. She emphasised the government’s commitment to promoting sports talent and developing world-class sports infrastructure in the city.

Delhi’s Sports Minister Ashish Sood also addressed the gathering. He said that the Sports Department is taking all necessary steps to strengthen the sports ecosystem in the capital. He added that with the nation aiming high for the Olympics, it is the right time to start preparing athletes to reach that level.

The mega sporting event will witness participation from over 12,000 athletes competing across more than 40 disciplines at over 25 venues across the city. The Games are being organised by the Delhi Olympic Association and are sponsored by public sector undertakings under the Ministry of Petroleum.