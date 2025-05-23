Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Govt announces revised grants for NSFs to strengthen sports ecosystem

May 22, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today said that the Centre will establish 13 new professional sports leagues this year to develop a league culture across the country. These sports include yoga, cycling, basketball, archery, and boxing, among others. Briefing the media at the Sports Authority of India headquarters in New Delhi, the Union Sports Minister also announced a revised grant for National Sports Federations to strengthen India’s sports ecosystem. The grant for national championships in high-priority sports has increased to 90 lakh rupees from 51 lakh rupees, while priority sports will receive 75 lakh rupees.

The Minister said that hosting international tournaments will now receive 2 crore rupees, double the previous amount. He added that the salaries of chief national coaches will rise to 7.5 lakh rupees from 5 lakh rupees, and other coaches will receive 3 lakh rupees, up from 2 lakh rupees.

