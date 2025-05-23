Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Shooter Kanak wins India’s first gold medal at Junior World Cup in Germany

May 22, 2025

Shooter Kanak has bagged India’s first gold medal at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany. Kanak, the silver medalist at the junior world championship in Lima last year, scored 239 in the Women’s 10 metre Air Pistol final to claim the yellow metal.

She outperformed Anna Dulce of Moldova, a two-time Olympian and reigning European Champion, by 1.7 points. Chen Yen-Ching of Chinese Taipei won the bronze medal. Meanwhile, another Indian shooter, Prachi, finished fifth. Earlier, Adriyan Karmakar opened India’s medal account with a silver in 50 metre rifle prone event.

