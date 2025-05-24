Kidambi Srikanth Storms Into Malaysia Masters Semis After Thrilling Win Over France’s Popov

In Badminton, ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth has stormed into the men’s singles semifinals of the Malaysia Masters with a thrilling quarterfinal victory over France’s Toma Junior Popov this afternoon. Srikanth drew first blood by clinching a tense opening game 24-22, while the Frenchman bounced back in the second, winning 21-17 and pushing the match into a dramatic decider. However, Srikanth held firm under immense pressure and edged past Popov 22-20 in a thrilling finish.

Srikanth is the only Indian remaining in the tournament. Earlier in the day, India’s mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila exited the competition after losing in straight games to China’s Wei Yaxin and Jiang Zhenbang, 24-22, 21-13.