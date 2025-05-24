Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

Kidambi Srikanth Storms Into Malaysia Masters Semis After Thrilling Win Over France’s Popov

May 24, 2025

In Badminton, ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth has stormed into the men’s singles semifinals of the Malaysia Masters with a thrilling quarterfinal victory over France’s Toma Junior Popov this afternoon. Srikanth drew first blood by clinching a tense opening game 24-22, while the Frenchman bounced back in the second, winning 21-17 and pushing the match into a dramatic decider. However, Srikanth held firm under immense pressure and edged past Popov 22-20 in a thrilling finish.

Srikanth is the only Indian remaining in the tournament. Earlier in the day, India’s mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila exited the competition after losing in straight games to China’s Wei Yaxin and Jiang Zhenbang, 24-22, 21-13.

Related Post

SPORTS

Jr Shooting World Cup: Raiza wins skeet silver as India extend medal-a-day streak

May 24, 2025
SPORTS

Shooter Kanak wins India’s first gold medal at Junior World Cup in Germany

May 22, 2025
SPORTS

Govt announces revised grants for NSFs to strengthen sports ecosystem

May 22, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

امریکہ اور ایران نے روم میں پانچویں دور کے نیوکلیائی مذاکرات کئے

24 May 2025 12:39 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

دنیا کے سامنے دہشت گردی کے خلاف بھارت کا موقف رکھنے کے مقصد سے بنائے گئے کثیر پارٹی وفود نے آج متحدہ عرب امارات، جاپان اور روس کا دورہ کیا

24 May 2025 12:38 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

جرمنی نے بھارت اور پاکستان کے درمیان باہمی حل تلاش کرنے کی سفارش کی ہے

24 May 2025 12:23 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Jr Shooting World Cup: Raiza wins skeet silver as India extend medal-a-day streak

24 May 2025 12:20 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!