Jr Shooting World Cup: Raiza wins skeet silver as India extend medal-a-day streak

In Shooting, Olympian Raiza Dhillon bagged a silver medal in the women’s skeet event at the ongoing ISSF Junior World Cup in Germany. Dhillon hit 51 targets in the 60-shot final. She finished just behind Great Britain’s Phoebe Bodley-Scott, who clinched gold with a score of 53. Home favourite, Annabella Hettmer, took the bronze. India now tops the medals tally with one gold and two silver medals. Kanak claimed gold in the women’s 10m air pistol event, while Adriyan Karmakar earned silver in the men’s 50m rifle prone category.

