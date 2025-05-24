Kidambi Srikanth storms into men’s singles final of Malaysia Masters

In Badminton, ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth has stormed into the men’s singles finals of the Malaysia Masters with a thrilling victory over Japan’s Yushi Tanaka in Kuala Lumpur. The 32-year-old, a 2021 World Championships silver medallist, defeated Tanaka in straight games 21-18, 24-22 in the semifinal. With this win Kidambi Srikanth has become the first Indian shuttler to make it to the final this year.



The Indian star will face world No 4 Li Shi Feng of China in the final tomorrow, as the Chinese star defeated Kodai Naraoka in the other semifinal.

This is Srikanth’s first final appearance on the BWF World Tour since finishing runner-up at the 2019 India Open. He last won four titles back in 2017.