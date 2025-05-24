Shubman Gill becomes Team India’s new Test Captain

Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has announced the squad for the upcoming test series against England today.

Shubman Gill has been named as Test captain for Team India, while Rishabh Pant has been chosen as vice-captain in Test cricket.

A new era is expected to begin for India, following the Test retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been named as the vice-captain. The Agarkar-led selection committee, along with BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia as the meeting convener, picked the squad in a meeting at the BCCI HQ in Mumbai, before announcing it in a formal press conference addressed by him and Shiv Sunder Das.

“We discussed every option that’s there, over the last year or so, we’ve looked at Shubman at various times. Taken a lot of feedback from the dressing room. Very young, but there’s been improvement.”

“We’re hopeful he’s the guy. He’s a terrific player, our best wishes to him. You don’t pick captains for one tour or two tours. We’ve seen some progress over the last year or two with him. No doubt it’s going to be as tough as it gets,” said Agarkar on Gill’s elevation as captain.

Gill has played as an opener and number three batter for India in Tests, and he now takes up the leadership role after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the format earlier this month. In 32 Tests, Gill has scored 1893 runs at an average of 35.1, with five centuries and seven fifties against his name.

Gill’s previous leadership experiences in the Indian team have been overseeing 4-1 T20I series win in Zimbabwe last year and being the white-ball vice-captain, including when the side won the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai. In first-class cricket, Gill has been the captain just five times – with his record reading a win, two defeats and as many draws.

Gill, 25, is currently leading Gujarat Titans, who are on top of IPL 2025 points table, and are set to feature in the playoffs. His GT teammates and coaching staff members have lauded Gill for his proactiveness, calmness and tactical nous.

In the squad, Karun Nair returns to the Test team after seven years, while Arshdeep Singh and B Sai Sudharsan get their maiden Test call-ups. There’s no place for veteran pacer Mohammed Shami, who Agarkar said is not fully fit to handle the rigours of playing Test cricket.