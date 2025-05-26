Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Novak Djokovic Clinches 100th ATP Title with Geneva Open Win

May 26, 2025
Star tennis player, Novak Djokovic made history as he clinched his 100th ATP singles title. Yesterday, the 38-year-old Serb bagged the 100th title of his stellar career after beating Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz to win the Geneva Open Men’s Singles.

The Olympic gold medalist Djokovic defeated Hurkacz 5-7, 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-2) Djokovic, with this comeback victory, became the third such player in the Open era to achieve the feat after Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer. Connors logged 109 titles while Federer recorded 103 titles in their distinguished tennis careers. After the match, all the ball boys and girls formed a number 100 to pay a tribute to Djokovic.

