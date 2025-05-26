India Beat Chile 2-1 in Junior Women’s Hockey Four Nations Opener

In hockey, the Indian junior women’s team began its friendly Four Nations Tournament on a positive note. The women in Blue registered a 2-1 win over Chile in Rosario, Argentina, today.

Javeria Saenz broke the deadlock in the 20th minute to give Chile a slim lead heading into the second half. India, however, promptly replied with an equalising goal in the third quarter courtesy of Sukhveer Kaur in the 39th minute. In the dying minutes of the match, Kanika Siwach scored the winning goal in the 58th minute to ensure India’s victory.

India will next play against Uruguay tomorrow.

Apart from India and Chile, the tournament also features hosts Argentina and Uruguay. The competition will conclude on June 2.