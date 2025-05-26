Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

India Beat Chile 2-1 in Junior Women’s Hockey Four Nations Opener

May 26, 2025
India Beat Chile 2-1 in Junior Women’s Hockey Four Nations Opener

In hockey, the Indian junior women’s team began its friendly Four Nations Tournament on a positive note. The women in Blue registered a 2-1 win over Chile in Rosario, Argentina, today.

Javeria Saenz broke the deadlock in the 20th minute to give Chile a slim lead heading into the second half. India, however, promptly replied with an equalising goal in the third quarter courtesy of Sukhveer Kaur in the 39th minute. In the dying minutes of the match, Kanika Siwach scored the winning goal in the 58th minute to ensure India’s victory.
India will next play against Uruguay tomorrow.

Apart from India and Chile, the tournament also features hosts Argentina and Uruguay. The competition will conclude on June 2.

Related Post

SPORTS

India’s Junior Women’s Hockey Team win 3‑2 over Belgium in thrilling Antwerp opener

Jun 9, 2025
SPORTS

Coco Gauff Clinches First French Open Title, Defeats Sabalenka in Grand Slam Final

Jun 9, 2025
SPORTS

Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team Beats Belgium 3–2 in European Tour Opener

Jun 9, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!