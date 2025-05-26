Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

SPORTS

May 26, 2025
K Srikanth finishes as Runner-up of men’s singles final of Malaysia Masters

In Badminton, India’s Kidambi Srikanth finished as the runner-up at the Malaysia Masters tournament in Kuala Lumpur this afternoon. He lost to the World Number 4, Shi Feng Li of China in the Men’s Singles final, 21-11, 21-9.
Earlier, Srikanth, the 2021 World Championships silver medallist, secured his spot in the final with a straight-games victory over Tanaka, 21-18, 24-22.

