Singapore Open: Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu & Prannoy enter their respective Singles second round  

In Badminton, ace Indian shuttlers, P V Sindhu and H. S. Prannoy have advanced to the Singles second round of the Singapore Open. In Women’s singles today, Sindhu defeated Wen Yu Zhang of Canada, 21-14, 21-9 in the first round of the tournament in Singapore. However, Malvika Bansod suffered a first-round defeat as she lost to Thailand’s Supanida Katethong 21-14, 18-21, 11-21. In Men’s singles, Prannoy defeated Danish player Rasmus Gemke 19-21, 21-16, 21-14 in the first round. Earlier in the day, top Indian mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila faced an early exit from the tournament. They lost to Zhang Chi and Cheng Xing of China, 18-21, 13-21, in the first round. Another Indian mixed doubles pair, Amrutha Pramuthesh and Ashith Surya, also bowed out in the opening round. They were defeated by Japan’s Sayaka Hobara and Yuichi Shimogami, in straight games, 11-21, 17-21.

