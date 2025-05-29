Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

SPORTS

India wins gold in 4x400m mixed relay at Asian Athletics Championships

May 28, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

India has successfully defended its 4x400m mixed relay title at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea today. The Indian quartet, Rupal Choudhary, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan, Vishal TK, and Subha Venkatesan, clocked 3 minutes 18.12 seconds to win gold, comfortably ahead of China at 3:20.52 and Sri Lanka at 3:21.95. This marks India’s third mixed relay medal, following gold in 2023 and silver in 2019. In women’s events, Rupal Choudhary also claimed silver in the 400m, finishing in 52.68 seconds, while Vithya Ramraj came fifth. Moments later, Pooja secured another silver in the women’s 1500m, clocking 4:10.83, with Lili Das narrowly missing a medal in fourth place.

