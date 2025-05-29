IPL 2025: RCB secure top-two finish after thrilling 6-wicket win over LSG

AMN/ WEB DESK

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have secured a top-two finish in the standings after a thrilling six-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants in the final group stage match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium last night. Chasing the daunting target of 228, RCB reached 230 for four in just 18.4 overs. For RCB, Stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma played the knock of his life, hammering a sensational unbeaten 85 runs from just 33 balls. While Virat Kohli contributed 54 runs.

Earlier, Lucknow were sent in to bat and posted an impressive 227 for three in their 20 overs. Captain Rishabh Pant led from the front with a brilliant 118 off just 61 balls. However, Pant’s heroic innings went in vain as RCB chased down the target with ease. Jitesh Sharma was declared Player of the Match.

With this win, RCB climbed to second place in the points table, while Punjab Kings held on to the top spot. The two teams will now face off in Qualifier 1 tomorrow. The Gujarat Titans, who dropped to third, will meet the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator on Friday. Qualifier 2 is scheduled for June 1, while the Final will be played on June 3.