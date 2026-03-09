Aarohan Initiative Brings Hope to Bhati Mines Migrants

Last Updated on March 9, 2026 5:22 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

ANM /New Delhi

Aarohan, a Delhi-based social development organization, marked a significant step toward community empowerment in Bhati Mines by celebrating International Women’s Day with women and children from the area — a community where many families migrated from Pakistan in search of dignity and sustainable livelihoods.The event was not merely a celebration but a reflection of a unique community-driven initiative, where the vision, support, and participation of local residents and partners came together to create meaningful change.

For years, many individuals and groups attempted to bring development initiatives to this area. However, the present effort stands apart because the project has been built with the community, by the community, and for the community.A key role in making this possible was played by Mr. Hakeem, who generously supported the initiative by providing land for community activities.

The project also received encouragement and support from Dr. Santoshdev Mr. Sumandev and his family based in the United States, along with the continued efforts of Aarohan, which has been working with marginalized communities for over two decades.Through this initiative, Aarohan has established the “Watan Shilp Kendra”, aimed at providing education for children and vocational skill training for women and youth in the Bhati Mines area.

The program was attended by Dr. Vijay Jolly as the Guest of Honour, who appreciated the community-led model and encouraged collective efforts to uplift marginalized communities.The celebration was further supported by Hotel Hyatt, which generously provided food and gifts for the women, making the occasion joyful and memorable.Children from the community presented cultural performances including dance and small stage activities, showcasing their enthusiasm and hidden talent.

A small exhibition of handcrafted products made by local women artisans was also organized, highlighting the remarkable skills of the community, especially women who are highly talented karigars (artisans).Speaking on the occasion, Rani Patel, President of Aarohan, emphasized that the initiative is about restoring dignity and creating opportunities.“These families came here in search of dignity and a better livelihood. The women in the community possess remarkable traditional skills and craftsmanship. Through education and skill development, we hope to bring their talent into the mainstream and create sustainable opportunities for them,” she said.Ms. Isha Guha, Secretary of Aarohan, who has extensive experience in supporting artisans and grassroots livelihoods, assured the women that Aarohan will work towards connecting their products to wider markets. She emphasized the organization’s commitment to helping these women move “from margin to market,” ensuring that their skills receive recognition and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

The event concluded with the distribution of gifts and food, leaving the community with renewed hope and a strong sense of collective progress.For over two decades, Aarohan has been working to empower marginalized communities through education, skill development, and community initiatives across India.