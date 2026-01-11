The Indian Awaaz

MoS Harsh Malhotra Reviews Delhi Road Infrastructure, Urges Decongestion of Dwarka Sub-City

Jan 11, 2026

Jan 11, 2026

Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Harsh Malhotra Saturday chaired a meeting to assess the progress of major road infrastructure works, decongestion strategies, and inter-agency coordination issues impacting Delhi.

During the meeting, Mr Malhotra reviewed the secondary service roads along the Urban Extension Road-II (UER -2) and the status of three major road corridors in Delhi that were handed over to NHAI from the Public Works Department for maintenance, road repair and widening works. He took note of the traffic congestion in the Dwarka Sub-City.

Mr Malhotra emphasized that Delhi, as the nation’s capital, must reflect the spirit of Viksit Bharat through modern, safe, seamless and environment-friendly mobility systems. He asked the DDA, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and Public Works Department (PWD) and other stakeholders to explore all possible options for decongesting Dwarka Sub city.

