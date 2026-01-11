IndiaOne Air 9-Seater Crash Lands Near Rourkela; Six Injured, No Casualties

Last Updated on January 11, 2026 12:22 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

In Odisha, a small 9-seater aircraft crash-landed near Rourkela in Sundargarh district this afternoon. Though there has been no casualty, all six people on board including four passengers and two crew members have sustained injuries in the crash. The aircraft operated by IndiaOne Air was on a scheduled flight from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela.

The pilot of the aircraft reported a technical snag and a ‘Mayday’ call during the flight, following which he crash-landed the aircraft on a grassland to save the passengers. All the injured have been rushed to the Rourkela Government Hospital. Teams of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will reach the accident site soon for further investigation. Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi has directed officials to ensure high-quality medical treatment for the injured.