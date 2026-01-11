The Indian Awaaz

IMD: Cold Wave in North India, Heavy Rain LIKELY in Tamil Nadu

Jan 11, 2026

Cold Wave in North India, Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu: IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cold wave conditions over Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, North Interior Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand. Very dense fog conditions are likely to prevail tomorrow in parts of Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chandigarh and Punjab. The Met Department also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu Puducherry, Karaikal during the next 3 days.

