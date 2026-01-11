IMD: Cold Wave in North India, Heavy Rain LIKELY in Tamil Nadu

Last Updated on January 11, 2026 12:24 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cold wave conditions over Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, North Interior Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand. Very dense fog conditions are likely to prevail tomorrow in parts of Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chandigarh and Punjab. The Met Department also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu Puducherry, Karaikal during the next 3 days.

