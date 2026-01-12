The Indian Awaaz

BMC polls: Mahayuti releases manifesto with water charge freeze and bus fare relief

Jan 12, 2026

AMN / MUMBAI

Maharashtra ruling Mahayuti alliance released its manifesto Sunday for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The manifesto includes various welfare measures, including a five-year freeze on water charges and a 50 per cent concession for women on BEST bus fares.

The manifesto was unveiled in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale. The manifesto also promises construction of 20-35 lakh homes, redevelopment of Dharavi with in-situ housing of up to 350 sq ft, and making BEST fully electric by 2029 with a doubled fleet of 10,000 buses. The alliance also committed 17,000 crore rupees for environmental conservation.

Earlier, addressing a poll rally in Nashik, Chief Minister Fadnavis announced infrastructure projects worth nearly 30,000 crore rupees ahead of the upcoming Kumbh Mela in the city. He said the roadmap includes road widening, new highways, expansion of the airport passenger terminal, 24×7 water supply, concretisation of major roads, faster connectivity to Mumbai via Bhiwandi, a Nashik-Solapur corridor, a Nashik-Pune high-speed rail link and development of Nashik as a manufacturing, electrical and logistics hub.

Meanwhile, Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal interacted with businessmen, housing society office-bearers and influencers in the suburban Malad area of Mumbai. He criticised the previous Shiv Sena-led civic administration, accusing them of running the civic body in a lethargic way for decades. 

