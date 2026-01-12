NHAI creates four Guinness World Records on Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Economic Corridor

Last Updated on January 12, 2026 12:22 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has successfully created four Guinness World Records on the under-implementation Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada Economic Corridor of NH-544G. On the 6th of this month, NHAI made two Guinness World Records near Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh.

First was the record for the longest continuous laying of Bituminous Concrete, covering a 3-lane wide 9.63 kilometre long section within 24 hours. The second record was created for continuous laying of the highest quantity of 10 thousand 655 metric tonnes of Bituminous Concrete in 24 hours.

Both records were established for the first time globally under the six-lane National Highway project on this Corridor. Building further on this momentum, two additional Guinness World Records were created today. These include the continuous laying of 57 thousand 500 metric tonnes of Bituminous Concrete and a record for continuous paving of a 3-lane, wide 52-kilometre section. The 343 km long, access-controlled six-lane Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada Economic Corridor has been designed for a safe, high-speed, and scenic travel experience.