IMD issues red and orange alerts as cold wave, dense fog intensify across North India

Last Updated on January 12, 2026 12:12 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Cold wave conditions and dense fog are set to intensify in North India as the temperature is likely to plummet further. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for very dense fog conditions over West Rajasthan and an orange alert for Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh tomorrow.

A yellow alert has been issued for Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Haryana, Saurashtra, Kutch and Bihar for the next two days. Similar conditions will prevail over Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim for the next two to three days.

IMD has also forecast cold wave to severe cold wave conditions at isolated places over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Saurashtra, and Kutch till tomorrow. The Met Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal tomorrow.