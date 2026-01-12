The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN TOP AWAAZ

IMD issues red and orange alerts as cold wave, dense fog intensify across North India

Jan 12, 2026

Last Updated on January 12, 2026 12:12 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Cold wave conditions and dense fog are set to intensify in North India as the temperature is likely to plummet further. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for very dense fog conditions over West Rajasthan and an orange alert for Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh tomorrow.

A yellow alert has been issued for Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Haryana, Saurashtra, Kutch and Bihar for the next two days. Similar conditions will prevail over Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim for the next two to three days.

IMD has also forecast cold wave to severe cold wave conditions at isolated places over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Saurashtra, and Kutch till tomorrow. The Met Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal tomorrow. 

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran Says “Organised Terror Network” Hijacked Riots, Distinguishes Violence from Legitimate Protests

Jan 12, 2026
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japanese PM Takaichi Sanae wants to deepen Japan-US cooperation

Jan 12, 2026
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi calls upon people to remain united against divisive forces

Jan 12, 2026

You missed

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran Says “Organised Terror Network” Hijacked Riots, Distinguishes Violence from Legitimate Protests

12 January 2026 1:07 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japanese PM Takaichi Sanae wants to deepen Japan-US cooperation

12 January 2026 12:50 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi calls upon people to remain united against divisive forces

12 January 2026 12:33 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN POLITICS

Amit Shah Launches BJP’s ‘Mission 2026’ for Kerala Assembly Polls

12 January 2026 12:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments