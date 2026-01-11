CJI Surya Kant Urges Lawyers to Embrace Technology Amid Changing Nature of Crimes

Last Updated on January 11, 2026 12:20 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant has said that lawyers should adopt modern technologies as the use of these technologies are rapidly increasing in the judiciary due to changing nature of crimes. The Chief Justice was addressing judicial officers and lawyers at a felicitation ceremony organized by the Hansi Bar Association at the local judicial complex yesterday.

The Chief Justice said that the strengthening of the country’s economy has led to increased foreign investment and a rise in commercial disputes. He urged lawyers to equip themselves with modern technology, stating that the nature of crimes and disputes in the country is changing. He said, cyber crimes are on the rise and the cases of digital arrest are increasing.