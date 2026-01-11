The Indian Awaaz

Jan 11, 2026

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Breaks Guinness World Record with over 4 Crore Registrations

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 has surpassed last year’s Guinness World Record of over 3.50 crore registrations, with more than 4 crore online participants already registered.

In a social media post, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today said that Pariksha Pe Charcha has evolved into a nationwide movement aimed at creating a stress-free environment for the youth. The Minister also called upon all Exam Warriors to actively participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026.

He said that as the examination season approaches, students can alleviate exam-related stress through Prime Minister Modi’s masterclass on confidence, focus, and well-being. Pariksha Pe Charcha initiative has become a widely anticipated platform that brings students, parents, and teachers together to engage directly with the Prime Minister.

