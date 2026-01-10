Congress seeks time-bound CBI probe into Ankita Bhandari murder

Last Updated on January 10, 2026 11:25 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

The Congress today called for a time-bound and independent Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder, insisting that the agency conclude the inquiry within six months and act against those accused of destroying evidence.

Dhami has recommended a CBI inquiry into the 2022 murder of the 19-year-old resort receptionist following requests from her parents. The state Congress had been demanding an investigation by the federal probe agency in the wake of fresh evidence coming up in the case.

Addressing a press conference here, All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba and the party’s communication department secretary Vaibhav Walia said Dhami was forced to announce a CBI investigation only after widespread public protests. Describing the murder as a crime committed under the protection of power, Lamba demanded that the chief minister resign. The Congress women’s wing president also demanded that the CBI completes its probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder case within six months without any pressure or impartiality and initiates action against those who destroyed evidence

“We also want a mandatory independent investigation mechanism for such cases in the future, and the CBI should take the case to its conclusion within six months without pressure and with impartiality,” she told reporters. Lamba also said the BJP should keep the “criminals” associated with the case away from the process for justice, so that action can be taken with impartiality and Ankita Bhandari can get justice.