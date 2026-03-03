Delhi Police makes elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth traffic management on Holi

Last Updated on March 3, 2026 10:05 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth traffic management on the occasion of Holi in the national capital. Talking to the Media, Additional Commissioner of Police Dinesh Kumar Gupta said that police personnel will be deployed at around 134 major intersections from early morning till evening tomorrow. He said 79 joint pickets have been set up in coordination with local police; the teams equipped with Alcometers will conduct checks to curb drunk driving. Mr Gupta further added that there will be a focus on wrong-side driving, and police motorcycles will take action immediately.