The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Police makes elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth traffic management on Holi

Mar 3, 2026

Last Updated on March 3, 2026 10:05 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth traffic management on the occasion of Holi in the national capital. Talking to the Media, Additional Commissioner of Police Dinesh Kumar Gupta said that police personnel will be deployed at around 134 major intersections from early morning till evening tomorrow. He said 79 joint pickets have been set up in coordination with local police; the teams equipped with Alcometers will conduct checks to curb drunk driving. Mr Gupta further added that there will be a focus on wrong-side driving, and police motorcycles will take action immediately.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Centre Sets Up Two More Committees in West Bengal for CAA Citizenship Applications

Mar 3, 2026
POLITICS REGIONAL AWAAZ

Congress releases first list of 42 candidates for Assam Assembly Elections

Mar 3, 2026
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Police traces and reunites 118 missing persons

Mar 3, 2026

You missed

PRESS RELEASE PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Tata Motors to Deploy 40 Green Hydrogen Heavy-Duty Trucks to V.O. Chidambaranar Port

4 March 2026 1:05 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
ARTICLES

Reimagining the Father–Son Relationship in Modern India

4 March 2026 12:51 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India vows stronger ties with Bangladesh on rural economy, grassroots empowerment

4 March 2026 12:45 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan pledges $4.6 mn to support Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

4 March 2026 12:40 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments