Centre Sets Up Two More Committees in West Bengal for CAA Citizenship Applications

Mar 3, 2026

AMN

Centre has set up two more empowered committees in West Bengal to decide on applications seeking Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). In a gazette notification, Union Home Ministry said, the empowered committee will be headed by an officer not below the rank of Deputy Secretary to the Government of India, to be nominated by the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India. The decision has been taken to constitute two additional panels to fast-track the processing of large number of applications. The West Bengal has already two such committees.

CAA provides for grant of citizenship to immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh belonging to their six minority faiths- Hindu, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist, Jain and and Parsi, who entered India before 31st December, 2014, fearing religious persecution in their home countries.

