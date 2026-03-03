The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

POLITICS REGIONAL AWAAZ

Congress releases first list of 42 candidates for Assam Assembly Elections

Mar 3, 2026

Last Updated on March 3, 2026 10:04 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Congress releases first list of 42 candidates for Assam Assembly polls

Staff Reporter

Congress party today released the first list of 42 candidates for the Assam Assembly polls. Party’s State unit president Gaurav Gogoi will contest the Assembly polls from the Jorhat seat.

The party’s leader in the Assam assembly, Debabrata Saikia, will fight the polls from the Nazira seat. Former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora has been fielded from Barchalla. Mira Borthakur Goswami is the party candidate from Dispur, and Indraneel Pegu is from the Majuli constituency.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Centre Sets Up Two More Committees in West Bengal for CAA Citizenship Applications

Mar 3, 2026
NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Police makes elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth traffic management on Holi

Mar 3, 2026
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Police traces and reunites 118 missing persons

Mar 3, 2026

You missed

PRESS RELEASE PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Tata Motors to Deploy 40 Green Hydrogen Heavy-Duty Trucks to V.O. Chidambaranar Port

4 March 2026 1:05 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
ARTICLES

Reimagining the Father–Son Relationship in Modern India

4 March 2026 12:51 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India vows stronger ties with Bangladesh on rural economy, grassroots empowerment

4 March 2026 12:45 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan pledges $4.6 mn to support Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

4 March 2026 12:40 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments