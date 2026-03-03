Congress releases first list of 42 candidates for Assam Assembly Elections

Last Updated on March 3, 2026 10:04 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

Congress party today released the first list of 42 candidates for the Assam Assembly polls. Party’s State unit president Gaurav Gogoi will contest the Assembly polls from the Jorhat seat.

The party’s leader in the Assam assembly, Debabrata Saikia, will fight the polls from the Nazira seat. Former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora has been fielded from Barchalla. Mira Borthakur Goswami is the party candidate from Dispur, and Indraneel Pegu is from the Majuli constituency.